New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE GBR opened at $2.32 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.41.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc is a Dallas-based oil and gas company which owns oil and gas wells and mineral leases in Ohio and in West Virginia.

