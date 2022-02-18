Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.57. 1,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. Nicholas Financial has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $127,267.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 2,481 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,789 shares of company stock worth $193,025. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

