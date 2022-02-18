Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.57. 1,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. Nicholas Financial has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.35.
In other news, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $127,267.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 2,481 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,789 shares of company stock worth $193,025. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
Nicholas Financial Company Profile
Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
