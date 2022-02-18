Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nintendo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nintendo’s FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.25. 166,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,547. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 27.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth $5,706,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,577,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

