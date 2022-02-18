Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,741 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.85.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

