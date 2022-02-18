Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.45. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 47,664 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 184.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.06%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Nova LifeStyle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nova LifeStyle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nova LifeStyle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

