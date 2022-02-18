Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.66-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.450 EPS.

Shares of NUS traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. 552,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,831. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,985 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.