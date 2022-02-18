Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Market Cap Hits $601,372.88

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $601,372.88 and $4,259.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.33 or 0.06978667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,109.03 or 0.99493208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003122 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars.

