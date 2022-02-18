Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE NTR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,972. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

