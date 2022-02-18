Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Nutrien (TSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.60.

Nutrien stock traded down C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$96.90. 781,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,150. The stock has a market cap of C$55.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.32. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$66.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

