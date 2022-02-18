Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NVG stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 355,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,829. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 334,507 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,987,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,697,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,468,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,550,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

