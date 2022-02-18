NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Short Interest Up 26.9% in January

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVEC. TheStreet lowered NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

NVE stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. 556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,158. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02. NVE has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $281.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NVE by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NVE by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVE by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NVE by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NVE by 142,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

