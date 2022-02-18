O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on OI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 652,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 436,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 834,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 309,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,603,000 after acquiring an additional 248,472 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,241 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 51,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

