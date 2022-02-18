Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 250,000 Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLTU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,800,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.
FHLTU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Future Health ESG Corp has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.93.
