Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $995,000.

EDNCU remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Endurance Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

