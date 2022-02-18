Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter worth $988,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter worth $1,461,000. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWAG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. 1,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,073. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

