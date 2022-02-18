Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes $1.94 Million Position in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.89% of Bilander Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,950,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWCB remained flat at $$9.67 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Bilander Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bilander Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

