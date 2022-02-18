Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives $7.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

OCGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OCGN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,292,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

