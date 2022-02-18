ODUWA Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $95,753.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

