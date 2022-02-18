OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OFS Capital by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.81. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

OFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OFS Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

