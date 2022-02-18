Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.
OIS stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,018. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $336.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
