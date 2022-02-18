Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

OIS stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,018. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $336.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oil States International stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of Oil States International worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

