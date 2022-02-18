OIN Finance Hits Market Cap of $4.59 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $192,535.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00038909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00108218 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

