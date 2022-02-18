Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Cut to $188.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

OMCL opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.43. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $119.30 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

