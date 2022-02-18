OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.50

Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.50 and last traded at $68.89, with a volume of 14287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OMRON by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after buying an additional 109,507 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in OMRON by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OMRON during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of OMRON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

