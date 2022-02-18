OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OncoSec Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.
NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.12. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.01.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.