OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OncoSec Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.12. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

