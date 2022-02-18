Opaleye Management Inc. Has $6.05 Million Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. TELA Bio comprises 1.1% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 3.06% of TELA Bio worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 629,509 shares of company stock worth $7,564,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,012. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $170.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

