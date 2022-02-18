Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Trading 1% Higher

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.49. 336,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 158,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock has a market cap of C$125.96 million and a PE ratio of 9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Orca Gold Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

