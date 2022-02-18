Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.