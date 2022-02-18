Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. 115,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,911. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.