Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.51% of Owens Corning worth $43,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after buying an additional 109,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,765,000 after buying an additional 180,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,463,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after buying an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

