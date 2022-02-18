Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 663,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 953,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.

Get Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF alerts:

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RTL)

iShares Retail Real Estate Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the retail property real estate sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.