Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 663,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 953,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.
Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RTL)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (RTL)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.