Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

PARXF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of PARXF opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.53.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

