ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $2,745.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,153.94 or 0.99917355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00067556 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002404 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001007 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

