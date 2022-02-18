Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 38,646 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $469,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total value of $474,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,849. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.74. 4,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,078. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.