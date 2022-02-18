Parnassus Investments LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,246,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,374 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,324,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.68. 791,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,964,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.18 and its 200-day moving average is $311.44. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

