Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514,788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,398,699 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $112,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,710. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

