Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 8,873 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $38,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $487.33. 15,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.