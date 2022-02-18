Patron Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Patron has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $4,992.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

