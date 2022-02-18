Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Shares of Paya stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Paya by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 675,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 202,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 71,137 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paya by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Paya by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 211,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paya by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 514,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 122,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.