PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 4.8% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 433,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,646,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.99 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.