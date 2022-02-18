PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.750 EPS.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.20. 33,943,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,646,844. PayPal has a 12-month low of $104.99 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.84.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

