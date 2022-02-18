PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:PDFS traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 244,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

