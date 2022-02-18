PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,952,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,320,000 after purchasing an additional 537,368 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

