Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canoo were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canoo by 518.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 283,184 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

GOEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of GOEV opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. Canoo Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.09.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 35,273,268 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

