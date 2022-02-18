Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $86,000 in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 1,746.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 229,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PagerDuty by 16.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PagerDuty by 163.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 123,386 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

PD stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,357 shares of company stock worth $7,701,610. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

