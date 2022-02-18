Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $206,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

