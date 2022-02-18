Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 817,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

PMT opened at $15.86 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

