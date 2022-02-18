Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

