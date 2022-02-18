Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

MXI opened at $89.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.67. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

