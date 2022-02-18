Permian Basin Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 65.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE PBT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $12.01. 760,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $14.69.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 152,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
