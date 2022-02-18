Permian Basin Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 65.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE PBT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $12.01. 760,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 152,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.