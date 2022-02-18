Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Up 5.4%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 40,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 309,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 264,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

